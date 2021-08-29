The Saline Community Fair is Here

If you have driven past the fairgrounds over the past two days, you have seen lots of activity. Animals will be arriving soon, non-livestock exhibits will be entered from 4-8 p.m. today, displays are being set up, the food wagons are being parked in their new location for the next week, and the carnival rides are being assembled. The white exhibit building and barns at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Ann Arbor, will be full of action on Monday as folks of all ages enter everything from vegetables to photos, collections to arts and crafts and the ever-popular flowers, antiques, and needlework. Exhibits can still be entered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then all non-livestock exhibits will be judged Tuesday afternoon. The fair book is digital this year and can be found online. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits. The Boys and Girls Pet Show and the Decorated Bicycle Contest will be held rain or shine at the fairgrounds on Tuesday evening, with sign up from 5 – 5:30 p.m. and judging beginning at 5:45 p.m. Youth ages up to 16 may participate and all pets are to be on a leash or in a cage. The goat judging will begin at 6 p.m.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. Many local businesses also have fair brochures.

The Saline Community Fair would not be possible without the many volunteers and clubs who help with various parts of the fair. Also, many thanks to the more than 90 sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors under the sponsoring partners link and find more information at www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on face book at Saline Community Fair.