Saline Police Reports: Police Busy With Assaults in Recent Weeks

The following reports are from The Saline Police Department.

Truck vs Remote Controlled Car

On Aug. 26, police were dispatched to North Maple Road and Thibault Drive for a disturbance.

A 60-year-old Saline man was driving his remote-controlled car in the Saline Middle School Parking lot when he decided to take the vehicle out on Maple Road. When vehicles approached, he attempted to direct the vehicle into the parking lot at Saline Lectronics. The remote control vehicle was struck by an oncoming Chevrolet truck. The driver of the pickup truck stopped and got out of the vehicle and reportedly told the man he shouldn’t have the vehicle on the road.

The owner of the remote-controlled vehicle, believing the driver struck his machine intentionally told the truck driver he would “beat his ass.” At that point, the driver of the truck called police.

Police arrived and interviewed both people. The driver of the truck told police he struck the remote-controlled vehicle he felt if he stopped suddenly, the vehicles might rear-end him.

Police reported the owner of the remote-controlled vehicle was agitated and angry. Both subjects agreed they didn’t want to pursue charges and the case was closed. The incident occurred around noon.

Vehicle Window Smashed

A resident of the Six Trails apartments community called police to report that someone smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle and stole a driver’s license. The incident occurred sometime between Aug. 24-27.

JAC Products Worker Assaulted

A 61-year-old man was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries after he was assaulted in the parking lot of JAC Products on the 200 block of South Industrial Drive around 11 p.m., Aug. 27. The victim, an Adrian resident, said someone punched him in the jaw as he was walking to his car. The suspect, unknown to the victim, is described as a 5’6 black male in his 20s. The victim told police he believes the altercation may have been a result of an argument with a co-worker.

Ex-Boyfriend Sought After Assault in Saline

Saline Police are seeking charges against a 23-year-old Romulus man accused of assaulting a 21-year-old Ypsilanti woman working at American Soy on the 1400 block of Woodland Drive East on Aug. 27. The victim and suspected have dated in the past.

The victim said she went outside for lunch and saw the suspect drive by. Later the suspect came up to her car and punched her in the face. A little while later, when she drove to a local gas station, she saw the suspect’s vehicle approach hers and bump her vehicle from behind. She called police and returned to work.

Saline police issued a be-on-the-lookout to regional departments but the man was not located. Police have referred the case to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

Domestic Violence Arrest

Police arrested a man for domestic violence on Aug. 23 after an incident at a home on Maplewood Drive. The victim told police that the man who lives with her was “acting crazy” all day and swearing in front of their children. At one point, the man shoved the woman into a granite countertop, causing a back injury. Police arrived and arrested the man.

Phone Stolen

A phone was stolen from a desk in an office at JAC Products on Aug. 19. Police are interviewing potential suspects.