GOLF: Celso and the Hornets Pick Up 2 More Wins, Now 5-0 in the SEC

The Saline varsity girls golf team is now 5-0 in the SEC after picking up two victories Monday at Brookside Golf Course.

The Hornets competed against Adrian and Pinckney. Saline shot 187 - 13 strokes better than Adrian and 36 strokes better than Pinckney.

Freshman Grace Celso was Saline's top golfer, overcoming a nagging injury to shoot 41 and win both matches. Kitty Eliason shot 47 and was third in both matches. Jordan Wickham and Hailey Malinczak each shot 49 and tied for fourth. Laura Swanger shot 50 and Grace Munn shot 54.

"It is a fun start for the girls to be 5-0 in conference play," Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "They are enjoying themselves but also looking to get better which, as a coach, you love to see."

