9-01-2021 11:59pm
Saline Chamber Announces People's Choice Winners
The people have spoken.
Wednesday at The Saline Community Fair, leadership from the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the People's Choice polls.
Jeff Williams, executive director of the chamber, announced the finalists and winners in 16 categories. Here are the winners.
- Best Burger - Dan's Downtown Tavern
- Best Coffee - Brewed Awakenings.
- Best Pizza - Jet's Pizza
- Best In-House Dining - Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack
- Best Take-Out - Biwako Sushi
- Best Bar/Brewery - Dan's Downtown Tavern
- Best Salon/Spa - Voila
- Best Auto Service - Gerry's Tire
- Best Lawn Care/Landscaper - A&H Lawn Service
- Best Auto Dealership/Parts - Briarwood Ford
- Best Grocery/Party Store - Busch's
- Best Specialty Retailer - Baker's Nook
- Best New Business - Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas
- Best Breakfast - Baker's Nook
- Best Golf Course - Stonebridge Golf Course