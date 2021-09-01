Saline MI
9-01-2021 11:59pm

Saline Chamber Announces People's Choice Winners

Molly Coy, of DTE, on the left, and Miss Saline Hailey Malinczak, on the right, pose with Monica Van Overmeer, owner of Jet's Pizza, which won the Saline People's Choice Poll for Best Pizza.

The people have spoken.

Wednesday at The Saline Community Fair, leadership from the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the People's Choice polls.

Jeff Williams, executive director of the chamber, announced the finalists and winners in 16 categories. Here are the winners.

  • Best Burger - Dan's Downtown Tavern
  • Best Coffee - Brewed Awakenings.
  • Best Pizza - Jet's Pizza
  • Best In-House Dining - Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack
  • Best Take-Out - Biwako Sushi
  • Best Bar/Brewery - Dan's Downtown Tavern
  • Best Salon/Spa - Voila
  • Best Auto Service - Gerry's Tire
  • Best Lawn Care/Landscaper - A&H Lawn Service
  • Best Auto Dealership/Parts - Briarwood Ford
  • Best Grocery/Party Store - Busch's
  • Best Specialty Retailer - Baker's Nook
  • Best New Business - Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas
  • Best Breakfast - Baker's Nook
  • Best Golf Course - Stonebridge Golf Course
