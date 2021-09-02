Saline Community Fair Ambassadors Announced

Six outstanding high schoolers applied to become a 2021 Saline Community Fair Ambassador. They completed an application, resume and interview all prior to the fair. This program was launched in 2019 and was designed to provide up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, along with building their resumes by providing community service, leadership experience and a scholarship opportunity

The ambassador program was open to all males and females in the Saline School District, as well as any eligible young person who resides within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Selection was based on the application, resume and personal interview. Four of the applicants were selected as ambassadors for 2021 and were introduced on the first evening of the fair, along with the 2020-22 ambassador. All of the ambassadors are assisting in many areas at the fair and will also be working with fair board members to provide input on the fair and assist with various community activities which the fair does. Each of the five recipients also received a $200 scholarship donated by the Former Miss Saline Association.

The 2021 Ambassadors are Emily Liedel, Emilly Marciszewski, Octavia Marciszewski, and Adyson Naebeck. The 2020 Ambassador, Hailey Malinczak will also help with this year’s fair and ongoing activities since it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Emily is a sophomore at Saline High School and is the daughter of Tonya Liedel. She has volunteered at a food bank, local animal shelters, and at clothing drives passing out necessities. She has also donated to a homeless shelter and has adopted families at Christmas. Emily has been an educator at Saline FFA Agriculture Education Day at Saline High School. She received her Good Recordkeeping AET Badge, Community Service AET Badge, Greenhand FFA Degree, and won gold in Michigan for food products and processing. She had done several projects including Small Animal, Landscape Management, Foundational Skills, Sales, and Nursery Operations. As an ambassador, Emily looks forward to bringing a larger and more inclusive crowd to the fair and advertising the fair.

Emilly is a sophomore at Saline High School and is the daughter of Aneta and Andrew Marciszewski. She is a “Big Fish” leader at St. Andrew where she volunteers with an adult volunteer to lead and assist a group of middle school students. She is also part of Builders Club and Key Club where she volunteered in different capacities ranging from creating ornaments with senior citizens to volunteering at a homeless shelter. Emilly has also volunteered at the Huron Valley Humane Society for almost three years. This year Emilly started working at Weller’s where she works as a runner in the kitchen and helps with the set up team. As an ambassador, Emilly looks forward to organizing events and ensuring that the fair runs smoothly, soliciting feedback from fair attendees, and promoting the fair.

Octavia is a freshman at Saline High School and is the daughter of Aneta and Andrew Marciszewski. She is involved in multiple school clubs such as Builder’s Club, Girls Who Code, Jazz Band, Girls’ Choir, Robotics Club, and Drama Club. She was also a WEB Leader and plays volleyball. She is fluent in Polish and took flute lessons. She participated in the Rachel Stornant Junior Competition, MSBOA All-State, Solo & Ensemble, and Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. Octavia bakes as a hobby and attended Zingerman’s summer camp, and Schoolcraft Kids on Campus Baking/Cooking. As an ambassador, Octavia looks forward to promoting the fair, organizing and setting up the fair, and asking fair attendees for feedback.

Adyson is a sophomore at Saline High School and is the daughter of Matt and Sandi Naebeck. She has been an exhibitor at the Saline Community Fair for many years for crafts, baking, and pictures. She is the Saline FFA Treasurer and served as an educator at Agriculture Education Day at Saline High School. Adyson is the class representative for Saline Student Council. Adyson is actively engaged in 4-H attending various meetings and doing community service and club activities. Adyson also works at Schaible Farm and is responsible for animal care, maintaining the barn, hauling grain, and baling hay and straw. As an ambassador, Adyson looks forward to educating people about agriculture and involving the community more in the fair.

Hailey is a senior at Saline High School and is the daughter of Tim and Veronica Malinczak. She has been involved in the fair for most of her life, entering exhibits and participating in fair activities, as well as volunteering at the fair. She is a member of the Saline Junior Livestock Association and has exhibited lambs and raised hogs. Hailey is Miss Saline 2021, 2021-22 Class President, and has taken on leadership roles including the Saline Lamb Club, Saline Pig Club, Saline High School High Five Club, and Student Council. As an ambassador, Hailey would like to help plan more events to bring in people from not only the Saline community, but other communities as well. Hailey led the Saline Community Fair’s first Dog of the Year contest in 2021.