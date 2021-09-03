Celebrate Heroes and Enjoy Events at the Saline Community Fair

Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the first Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Kona Harmon owned by Kaylee Harmon. Second place and selected for the People’s Choice Award was Paddington owned by Adarsh Ganesan. Max Opland, owned by Scott & Kris Opland earned third place honors. Fourth place was Moose Pobursky owned by Paul Pobursky and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Cody Bear owned by Kaitlyn Higgins. More than 40 entries were submitted for the contest. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest and many enjoyed the acts. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair.

Saturday, September 4 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Workers admitted free all day with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Donald Drake Memorial Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon and will include a light lunch and entertainment by the Voices in Harmony. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 12:30, 4 and 6 p.m. All rides will open at 1 p.m. A Pedal Pull for both youth and adults will be held at 2 p.m. Exploring STEM activities and careers will begin at 4 p.m. The evening grandstand show is the Donald Drake Memorial Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy Three Men and a Tenor, performing from 6-9 p.m. As a service to our fair-goers, free COVID vaccinations will be provided by MDHHS at the fair on Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 8 p.m. in the Merchant’s Building. The Bricktown Lego display will be open from noon to 8 p.m. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn D. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Come celebrate our heroes and take in all the events.

Sunday, September 5 is Agriculture Day and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be completing a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults will be completing a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Exploring STEM activities and careers will be held from 12:30 – 6 p.m. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. After many years, the Llama Show will be returning, beginning at 4 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. Fourteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week into corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building C on the fairgrounds. Still exhibits will be released at 9 p.m.

In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids. Don’t miss the Saline FFA Dunk Tank! Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths. Elliott’s Amusements are providing the carnival rides throughout the week.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 5 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. See Ewe Baaaaack at the Saline Community Fair!