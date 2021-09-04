Saline Community Fair Has Many Activities on Sunday

It has been a great week at the 2021 fair!! Sunday, September 5 is Agriculture Day at the Saline Community Fair held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Road. The day starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be completing a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults will be completing a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Exploring STEM activities and careers will be held from 12:30 – 6 p.m. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. After many years, the Llama Show will be returning, beginning at 4 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. All rides will open at 1 p.m. As a service to our fair-goers, free COVID vaccinations will be provided by MDHHS at the fair on Sunday from 1 – 8 p.m. in the Merchant’s Building. The Bricktown Lego display will be open from noon to 8 p.m. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn D. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. Fourteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited into corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building C on the fairgrounds. Still exhibits will be released at 9 p.m.

In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture is open through Sunday. Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths.

On Monday, September 6 all the exhibits and displays will be gone, but a few activities will take place. The Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the grandstand and carnival rides only will be open from 1 to 6 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities today visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. See Ewe Baaaaack at the Saline Community Fair!