Pittsfield Township to Hold Ceremony on 9/11 Anniversary

On Sept. 11, 2021 Pittsfield Township will conduct a memorial and flag-lowering ceremony to pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will take place at the township administration building, 6201 W. Michigan Ave., and will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. in front of the flag poles. Join us in honoring the many brave men and women who lost their lives on the frontlines of duty not just on Sept. 11, 2001 but over the course of these past twenty years in order to defend our freedoms and democracy.

Pittsfield Township’s Administration Building is located on the southwest corner of the Platt Road and Michigan Avenue (U.S.-12) intersection. The public may enter the parking area from either Michigan Avenue or Platt Road. Appropriate COVID precautions will be utilized for the outdoor ceremony. For more information please contact Fire Chief Sean Gleason, 734.822.4926 or visit www.pittsfield-mi.gov.