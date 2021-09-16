CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Girls 2nd, Boys 7th at SEC Jamboree

The Saline cross country teams managed to run three of the four scheduled races in the sweltering heat between thunderstorms as the SEC season began with a jamboree at Hudson Mills Metropark Tuesday.

The girls were able to run the varsity and reserve races and the boys ran in the varsity race. The boys' reserve race was canceled due to the weather.

Saline's girls finished second to the two-time defending state champions from Pioneer. Saline finished with 46 points to Pioneer's 19. Dexter was third with 81 points.

Pioneer came out strong - with the top five runners in the race after the first trip through the woods. Rachel Forsyth was the individual champion, winning in 18:37.6. Emily Cooper was second and Sarah Forsyth was third.

Maddie Stern and Madi Wood were the first two Hornets over the finish line.

Saline senior Maddie Stern kept her strong start to the season going by taking fourth in 19:11.4 seconds. Fellow senior Madi Wood wasn't far behind her, taking sixth in 19:19.5.

Pioneer finished with their five scoring runners in the top eight. Saline's five scoring runners finished in the top 14.

Senior Lydia Alig (10th, 20:03), sophomore Laney Alig (20:12.2) and freshman Sienna Snyder (14th, 20:19) also finished in the scoring for Saline.

The Hornets had several runners right behind them. Junior Mia Rogan was 15th, freshman Corynn Gady was 16th and junior Aubrey Stager was 19th, Grace Roth was ninth and Claire Endres was 33rd.

The Saline boys are still trying to find their rhythm. They finished seventh with 153 points. Pioneer won the meet with 70 points. They were followed by three straight SEC White teams. Dexter (134 points) and Skyline (138 points) were two SEC Red teams not too far in front of the Hornets.

Max Pfeiffer was the first Hornet past the finish line.

Senior Max Pfeiffer was the first Hornet over the finish line, taking 10th in 16:43.0. Senior Andrew Stern (32nd, 17:32), junior Jason Whitton (34th, 17:38), senior James Harrison (36th, 17:42.9) and junior Samuel Jackson (41st, 17:44.6) completed the scoring for the Hornets. Shane Pitcher (47th), Samuel Kulczak (56th), Stewart Berryhill (69th) and Mason Kipley (71st) also ran for Saline.

Saline runs Saturday in the 52nd Annual Huron Invitational at Willow Metropark.

Team results:

1.Ann Arbor Pioneer19

2.Saline46

3.Dexter81

4.Ann Arbor Skyline115

5.Ann Arbor Huron162

6.Chelsea196

7.Tecumseh202

8.Pinckney216

9.Adrian221

10.Monroe251

11.Jackson292

12.Temperance Bedford323