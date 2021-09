Saline Youth Travel Basketball

BOYS

Tryouts for grades 3-6 boys travel basketball will take place on Sunday, October 10 with the season running November through March. Tryouts for grades 7-8 will be on Saturday, December 4 with the season running January through March. Register for Tryouts Link

GIRLS

Tryouts for grades 3-8 girls travel basketball will take place on Sunday, October 10. The 3-6 grade season will run from November through March. The 7-8 season will run from November through December. Register for Tryouts Link