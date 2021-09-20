Health Wise: Back To School Transition Tips

It’s that time of year again - back to school season! Many kids (and parents, and educators) might be feeling that “end of summer bummer” feeling, and parents, kids, and teachers alike might be feeling the stress of jumping back into school mode! Changes in routines and responsibilities abound, and multiple adjustments can take a toll on mental health.

To make matters more stressful, for many students and educators, this may be the first year returning to in-person school since the pandemic started. For both neurotypical and neurodiverse individuals, the last year and a half has created many unprecedented stressors and changes. It’s understandable if you are feeling impatient, anxious, frustrated, and unsure about the start of this school year.

This is very true for parents as well. Maneuvering things like masks, hybrid learning, and a return to after school activities and busy weeks is not easy. Not to mention, the difficulty of managing your own anxiety while trying to help your kids adjust!

We've gathered some ideas for kids, parents, educators, and anyone else dealing with back-to-school blues, to help ease into the school year and start the year strong: