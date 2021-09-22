Leonard Wanat, Father of 2, Loved Going for Walks and Socializing With Friends at the Gym

Leonard Michael Wanat, age 76, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Leonard was born on November 1, 1944 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Michael J. and Stella (Jendrzejewski) Wanat.

On June 3, 1967 in Gary, Indiana, he married Annette Gurauskas and she survives.

Leonard’s hobbies were walking, golf, taking rides in his car and being with family. His interests were in sports, mainly watching them on TV and the news. Leonard was a member of St. Andrew parish and he belonged to the local gym, where he spent as much time socializing with new friends as exercising.

Survivors in addition to his wife Annette include their children David Wanat and Michelle Wanat, his sister Janet Vanage, sister-in-law Veronica Conde, brothers-in-law Edward Gurauskas and Alexander Gurauskas, and his nieces and nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by his Aunt Celia and Uncle Bud who were very special to him.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and envelopes will be available at the church.

Inurnment will follow the service and will take place in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium. Due to current health and safety concerns, the family requests that those in attendance please wear a mask.