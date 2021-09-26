What's Showing at Emagine Saline This Week

Here's what's playing at Emagine Saline this week. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - the biggest box office hit of the pandemic - continues its run. Later this week, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the Addams Family 2, and The Many Saints of Newark (a prequel to The Sopranos HBO series open.

For showtimes, prices and more, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com/theatres/emagine-saline.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YjFbMbfXaQ -->

Dear Evan Hansen

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_c_Jd-hP-s -->

Cry Macho

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVc8SI5CAKw -->

Free Guy

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc -->

Copshop

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XsDsrGfb_k -->

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMMLRnXPPJk -->

The Outsiders

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4pFHmSuHRQ -->

Starting Thursday/Friday

The Many Saints of Newark

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHa95iy2lF0 -->

The Addams Family 2

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd82bSBDE84 -->

Venom: Let There Be Carnage