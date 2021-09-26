9-26-2021 12:48am
What's Showing at Emagine Saline This Week
Here's what's playing at Emagine Saline this week. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - the biggest box office hit of the pandemic - continues its run. Later this week, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the Addams Family 2, and The Many Saints of Newark (a prequel to The Sopranos HBO series open.
For showtimes, prices and more, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com/theatres/emagine-saline.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Starting Thursday/Friday