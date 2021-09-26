Participate in a Live Interview with Saline City Council Candidate Jim Dell'Orco Sunday

The Saline Post invites you to join in a live interview with Saline City Council candidate Jim Dell'Orco, at 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, on The Saline Post's Facebook Page.

Type your questions and we'll ask them of the candidate.

Dell'Orco, who has served on council for two years, is one of four candidates for Saline City Council in the Nov. 2 election, along with fellow incumbents Jack Ceo and Kevin Camero-Sulak, as well as Brian Cassise.

Voters will elect three members to council for two-year terms that begin in January.