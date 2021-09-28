Businesses Invited to Give Out Candy on Saline Rec's Trick-or-Treat Trail Oct. 16

Saline Parks and Recreation is looking for local businesses, organizations, and teams to participate on the Trick or Treat Trail that's part of the Halloween Spooktacular event happening on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 4-6 pm..

Parks and Recreation will set up participants with a table and chairs along the path from the softball fields off Textile Road, along Woodland Drive, to the Rec Center. You can decorate your table any way you wish. Costumes are encouraged but not required. It’s free to register at www.salinerec.com or 734-429-3502 ext. 0.

Bring treats for 150 kids and you can also pass out business cards, flyers, coupons etc.