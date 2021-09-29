Two Patients Transported to the Hospital After Crash on Michigan Avenue

Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash on Michigan Avenue near Feldkamp Road Tuesday night.

Saline firefighters dispatched to the scene around 8:55 p.m. said the people involved in the crash did not suffer severe injuries.

An eastbound Chevy Impala (pictured above) reportedly crossed into the westbound lane and struck an oncoming Ford pickup truck (pictured below).

A firefighter on the scene said both drivers were transported to the hospital for evaluation. One of the drivers suffered cuts on her face.

Huron Valley Ambulance and Michigan State Police also responded to the scene.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while first responders worked at the scene.