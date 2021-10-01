Sue Janeczek, 77, Raised 3 Children, Was Office Manager at a Dental Practice

Paula) Sue (Daniels) Janeczek, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her brother Jim, her brother Frank, her mother (Virginia) Lucille, and her father Leonard.

She is survived by her children; son Jim (Kim) Janeczek of Tecumseh, daughter Sally Grimes (Mitch) of Roswell GA, and son Scott (Shannon) Janeczek of Saline. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who were her joy; Ashley Grimes, Alex (Amanda), Abby, Aubrey, Ethan, and Josie. She is also survived by her brother Bob (Mary) Daniels, and sisters-in-law Linda Daniels and Carol Lollo, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sue was born in 1944 in Detroit and attended Redford Union High School. She and Jerry married in 1964 in Redford and moved their family from Redford to Saline in 1977. Together, they had a wide circle of friends. They loved to entertain, visit with family, attend family reunions in various parts of the US and Canada, and were members of First Presbyterian Church of Saline for over 40 years. Sue and Jerry were active in their church, chaperoning youth mission trips to Mexico and parts of the US, cooking for various church functions, and serving in leadership.

Sue retired at 72 from working as a dental office manager.

Sue was an avid quilter and seamstress, attended swim exercise classes through the Saline Rec Center, loved listening to live music, seeing plays, and going out to eat with friends. She was well known for her smile, easy-going nature and her sharp wit. Grandchildren were often spoiled at her house with homemade cookies, M&Ms from the ever-full candy dish, toys, puzzles, and games, and whatever they wanted to watch on TV. She also attended her grandchildren’s sports events and musical performances whenever possible.

Holidays and birthdays were special to Sue, and she looked forward to any reason to visit with extended family and friends throughout the year.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Saline at 11:00 A.M. with a visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Dr. Judy Shipman will officiate. Memorial contributions in her name may be made out to First Presbyterian Church or RYR-1 Foundation, ryr1.org and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Sue, to sign her guestbook, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.