Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hosts Luncheon Oct. 14

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will host a luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 14. The luncheon will be held at Liberty School and will begin promptly at noon. This year the theme is “Fuel the Future with the Foundation”.

This year’s program will feature short presentations from teachers/administrators who have received grants in the last two years. The Saline High School string ensemble will be performing as guests arrive.

The free luncheon will feature Saline Superintendent Dr. Steve Laatsch, former FSAS President Katie Murphy and current FSAS President Amy Sankaran. SHS senior and FSAS Student Representative Elyse Narbut will also be a speaker.

The event is sponsored by FSAS Platinum Sponsors TRUE Community Credit Union, Emagine, Kelly Orthodontics, Walcott Dental, Stieper and Brust Orthodontics, NewFoundry, Qualutions, The Dooley Family, Promanas Real Estate Investments and Mac’s. Food will be catered by Gold Sponsor Brewed Awakenings.

For more information and to register, please visit www.supportfsas.org.