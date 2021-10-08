Briarwood Mall Hosts Boo Bash Oct. 28

Briarwood Mall will host its 10th annual Boo Bash Halloween celebration from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28.

This is a free event that includes mall-wide trick-or-treating and family-friendly entertainment.

From 4-5:30 p.m., children can trick-or-treat with participating retailers throughout the mall and enjoy music from Ann Arbor’s very own, Violin Monster. From 5:30-7 p.m. there will be a variety of family activities including photo stations, performances by University of Michigan’s Groove Performance Group, a magic show from A2 Magic’s Jeff Wawrzaszek, and more.

Find your costume before the event at Sprit Halloween located in the JCPenney wing across from Tricho Salon.