Fireworks, Food and Fun in Saline Saturday

Expect fun, food and fireworks in Saline Saturday.

The annual fireworks show is back in 2020 - and moved from its July 4 date. The fireworks are expected to begin between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The fireworks show is synchronized to music that will play on 95.1 FM.

People are invited to watch from all over town - but the fun begins on Thibault Drive (the road connecting Liberty School to Saline Middle School) at 4 p.m.

Saline Recreation will provide games, including Giant Connect 4, 9 Square in the Air, cornhole, cross net and frisbee-based games.

Janet Dillon, Saline City Council's liaison to the fireworks committee, said food trucks will operate on Thibault Drive. They include:

Jamaican Spice (Jamaican food)

Schultz Popcorn

Krystal's Kitchel (BBQ)

JR Concessions (elephant ears and fried treats).

The will also be music

"Just about any place on the school campus will provide a great view of the fireworks," Dillon said.

Dillon said people are welcome to stop by early for activities and watch from elsewhere, or just come for the fireworks display.

"I do want to make mention that if you are staying consider bringing chairs or blankets," Dillon said.

Alcohol, tobacco and weapons are not permitted on the school property, Dillon said.

The Saline Fall Fireworks is hosted by the City of Saline and underwritten with a donation by Nick Donoforio, developer of the Layher Farms residential project.

Organizers say it will be one of Washtenaw County's biggest fireworks shows of the year. ACE Pyro LLC, of Manchester, is expected to launch 1,380 shells during the show.

Below is a map of the area.