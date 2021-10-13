SWWC Hosts Career & Technical Education Open House Nov. 30

The upcoming SWWC Open House & Business Showcase will bring educators and business leaders together to share insight, experiences, and the value of career and technical education (CTE). There will be interactive areas for the students to participate in while they visit the classrooms and labs in which they are most interested. Business leaders are invited to be present for questions and discussion.

A representative from Washtenaw Community College will be present as well. There will be a silent auction to support the SWWC student organizations which will include baked goods, student welding projects, and business donations.

The event is Tuesday, November 30th at the Saline High School from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and presented by the South & West Washtenaw Consortium (SWWC) and the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC). The first 45 minutes (6:00 - 6:45) provides an opportunity for students to tour the facility (map will be provided and SWWC Student Council leaders to assist) and engage with 4 "stations". Participants will be provided a card to be stamped at each of the four locations. If a student completes all four they will place the card, with the student's information in a box, to potentially win a monetary prize.

The four stations may include:

A picture in front of the green screen in the Studio with a background reflecting the student's career interest

Creation of a treat in the Culinary lab to "make and take"

A stop by the Washtenaw Community College (WCC) booth to receive information regarding

Taking a picture in front of the "SWWC Twitter Takeover Station" to post on the SWWC Twitter page

The last 45 minutes (6:45 - 7:30) offers an opportunity for students and parents to venture to the classroom/lab that most interests them or in which they are currently enrolled. Business and industry leaders, potentially from the advisory committee, will be present in the classrooms/labs. One business/industry leader will be scheduled to speak in each classroom/lab from 7:00 - 7:10. They will discuss the state of their respective industry as well as potential employment opportunities.

The goal of this event is to promote the SWWC CTE opportunities and connect 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students from Chelsea, Dexter, Lincoln, Manchester, Milan, and Saline with local business/industry. Parents and students will gain a better understanding of the earning potential, options for further education, and communicate with different local businesses regarding employment opportunities now and in the future.

"I believe in students pursuing careers they can enjoy and be successful in. It is so important for students to realize that they can do something that they love and enjoy, while still being successful. Many students feel pressured into going to college unsure of what they want to do. I want to open students and families' eyes to all the possibilities they have through the SWWC, inside and outside of that track," said Mark Stevenson, Stevenson Enterprise, a member of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

Students from Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Milan, Lincoln and Saline in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade are invited to attend with their parents. Business leaders are invited to visit and/or participate in this event.

Business Leaders & Companies:

This is an opportunity for business leaders and companies to show what career paths and opportunities a student has when they participate in an aligned SWWC CTE program. Professionals can showcase their business information and be available for questions. Other opportunities will include silent auction items and/or other donations.

“I receive numerous phone calls each week from a variety of industries asking for employees. It is the intent, through this event, to have business leaders meet with students to describe various career paths and opportunities. At the same time, parents can be informed and involved to support their child with a promising career path, to college and career, that in turn benefits the community as a whole - now and in the future," said Ryan Rowe, Executive Director of the SWWC

The investment of being a part of this event for a company is actively planning and articulating career paths and opportunities to potential employees now and in the future.

Let’s prepare tomorrow’s essential employees...today!

All information related to the Showcase can be found at https://www.salineschools.org/schools/swwc/open-house