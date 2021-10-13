Youth Recreation Basketball League

Registration Link

These leagues have been created for both the beginning and the experienced player — no previous experience is required. This league is open to all boys in grades 1-8 and girls in grades 1-8 (7th and 8th graders that do not play on school teams). The league will be divided into 7 divisions: 1/2 grade boys, 3/4 grade boys, 5/6 grade boys, 7/8 grade boys, 1/2/3 girls, 4/5/6 grade girls, 7/8 girls.* Once-a-week practices begin the week of January 3. Please indicate days you cannot practice at the time of registration. The registration deadline is December 10. Games are Saturdays, January 8-March 5. No games over President's Day Weekend. Players need to purchase a jersey to participate in this league. Returning players may use their jersey from last year. New jerseys can be purchased at SCS Image Group. PURCHASE HERE!! Please indicate if you’d like to coach during registration.

*Grade levels of league divisions are subject to change based on enrollment numbers.