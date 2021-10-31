Wayne MacLeod, 54, Worked at Ford Motor Company, Was Known for Kindness and Courage

Wayne Joseph MacLeod, 54, passed away at home on Monday, October 25, 2021 with his loving wife at his side.

Wayne was born January 24, 1967 in Trenton, Ontario to his mother Donna Chard. On May 23, 2015 he married Andrea J. Connors, his surviving wife.

He is also survived by his mother Donna Chard, daughter Kiesha Janvier, sister June Ostrom, brother Randy Read, stepdaughter Jessica Marsack, two foster children, and many other family members including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who all loved him very much. He was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Read.

Wayne was a long-time line worker for Ford Motor Company and enjoyed many different hobbies. He was able to pick up any activity with ease, including drawing, 3-D printing, farming, gunsmithing, cooking, traveling, mission work, cosplaying as the Mandalorian, participating in the St. Andrew’s Scottish Society, and playing with his foster children.

He was a devoted member of both the Saline Community Church (The Well) and Central Alliance Church, a man who was strong in his relationship with the Lord and embodied the Christian values of kindness, generosity, courage, creativity, and love. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline with a visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home facebook page. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Masks are required for both the service and the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to FMAR - Friends of Michigan Animal Rescue, Belleville, MI or to the Wounded Warrior Project. To leave a memory you have of Wayne, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.