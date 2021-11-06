Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

DENISE WILSON

Manitou Beach, MI

DENISE WILSON retired from teaching three years ago, and two years ago planted her first gourd seeds. After waiting a year for the gourds to cure, she began crafting them in the fall of 2020. “Retirement made my creative juices flow,” relates Denise and the idea of crafting a product that she grew was exciting. Denise says “each gourd is different and has its own personality so it is a never-ending supply of inspiration.” She may spend a week creating one gourd---carving, wood burning, staining, painting, adding pine needles, gourd tendrils, beads and even some recycled Indian silk sari fabric. The result makes her work unique and one-of-a-kind. Meet this creative individual in Booth 168.