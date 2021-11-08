Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

LORI TURSAK

Saline, MI.

Starting in 2015, LORI TURSAK proudly produced handmade treats for her daughter’s class plus her friends and family. Finally, the name “LOREO'S” was born and Lori started creating different favorites and selling at farmers' markets and craft shows. On Saturday, she’ll be in Booth 189 with her pretzel rods which are one of her most popular items followed by her chocolate-covered Oreos in the 2 packs. “I love when I can sell to children as they are so excited by the colorful and creative items I make,” relates Lori. Her return customers appreciate and enjoy what she does. From chocolate-covered twinkies to rice Krispie treats, be one of the first to have her custom sweets for Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, and anniversaries. They also make great Secret Santa and hostess gifts plus stocking stuffers.