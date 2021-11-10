Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

LISA KRUSEMARK

Saline, MI

Using natural gemstones and Czech glass beads, LISA KRUSEMARK in Booth 215 gets her inspiration from her love of iridescent (which means it exhibits or reflects a range of colors that produce a rainbow effect from different angles). Pears and gemstones like moonstone and labradorite are examples of iridescent stones that are Lisa’s favorites and used in her designs. Lisa enjoys designing and creating jewelry because it is relaxing and mindful way to work with materials she enjoys. Her favorite pieces are woven wrap bracelets and loomed bracelets. Bead weaving and looming are similar techniques that are very mindful but still require practice and attention. For Lisa, learning these techniques have inspired new designs and inventory. Come see her line of wire-wrapped, woven and hand-loomed jewelry.