N-Word "Passes" Distributed at Saline Middle School

Saline Middle School principal Laura Washington sent an email home to parents Thursday to explain a racial incident that occurred in the school Wednesday.

According to the email, a student handed out N-word "passes" to other students at school.

Some students reported, returned or ripped up the passes that falsely give students permission to use the N-word, the email reported. Administrators asked for the content to be turned into the office.

The student distributing the content was identified by school administrators.

"Despite what we believe are significant efforts to combat racism in the schools, specifically the use of the N-word, it appears the use of this word continues to be used in the halls of Saline Middle School," Washington wrote in the email.

Washington said the school district is making an educational video that will be shared with students.

Washington has already shared a video about the use of derogatory words and/or hate speech in the middle school. In the video, Washington said that students who use hate speech will face consequences, and engage in restorative practices and education.

In the video, Washington thanked students who reported, ripped up or returned the offensive content and she thanked them for speaking up.

"It is never acceptable to use that word or any other derogatory words at (Saline Middle School," Washington said. "We are committed to creating a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students and staff."

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ3gBMVk9Bc -->

These N-word passes are nothing new:

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFk67m20fqI -->

There are dozens of youtube videos about the trend.