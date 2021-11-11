Cable Cut Leaves Some Frontier Customers Without Service For More Than A Week

A cable cut by a contractor left some Saline area Frontier customers without internet, phone and television services for more than a week.

The outage began Nov. 1. Some residents had service restored the next day. Others, particularly in Saline Township, remained without service on Nov. 9.

A spokesperson for Frontier said the outage was caused by a cable cut by a contractor on the 8700 block of Macon Road.

"The damage took nearly a week to fix due to road construction and emergency locates," said Brigid Smith, spokesperson for Frontier.

Emergency locates are requested when someone damages a utility.

Smith said the work was repaired around 3 p.m., Nov. 9.

Questions about the number of customers impacted and refunds were not answered.

Smith reminded contractors to call 8-1-1 before they dig.