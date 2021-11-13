Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

KAY MEYER

Tipton, MI

Having started painting ceramics, porcelain, and china over 40 years ago, KAY MEYER started doing shows shortly thereafter. She took lessons on Saturdays at the Toledo Museum of Art in high school and after having a family pursued developing her skills and talent in more detail. She has taught and continues to annually teach at the World Organization of China Painter’s Conventions. “This media is so versatile,” Kay relates, you can paint on dolls, lamps, china, sinks, tiles, and murals.” “As long as it can be fired in a kiln, you can paint on it,” Kay says. “It just requires time and patience,” she says. Her work continues to be extremely popular as her artistic skills showcase a media that is seldom seen today. It makes antiques and other traditional pieces precious family treasurers. Kay’s booth will have a variety of pieces from plates, lampshades, clocks, desk accessories, dresser trays, hand mirrors, and much more. Come meet Kay at the Saline shows in Booth 5.