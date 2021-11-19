City Parks Commission Announces Green Thumb Award Winners

Saline City Council and the Saline Parks Commission honored residents and businesses who went the extra mile to beautify the city with gardens and plants.

The annual Green Thumb awards were presented at Monday's city council meeting. Chuck Lesch, chair of the parks commission, the Councillor Janet Dillon, presented the awards.

The parks commission accepted nominees throughout the summer and into the fall. Nominators were asked to look for people who used color, perennials, shade gardens, native plants, butterfly gardens, potted plants, pollinator gardens or other natural features to beautify their corner of the world.

The winners for 2021 are:

The Saline Senior Center won in the category of business/organization.

Rebecca and Michael Godek, of Bannock Court

Susan and Frank Smolinski, of Hollywood Drive

Angela Clicknor, of Maple Road

Becky Fox, of Willis Road

Mayor Brian Marl commended the winners.

"Thank you for your continuing efforts to beautify Saline. They are acknowledged and gratefully appreciated," Marl said.