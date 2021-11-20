Jean Kohler, Wife and Mother, Worked at Leutheuser's and Manufacturer's Bank in Saline

Jean Marie Kohler, age 87, of Tipton, Michigan (formally of Saline, Michigan) passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021.

She was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan to the late Jens and Theolinda Mathiesen. She was the beloved wife of Charles “Charlie” Kohler for 67 wonderful years.

Loving mother of Elise (Mark) Wyrembelski and Glenn (Janet) Kohler. Cherished grandmother of Autumn (Kent) Kizerian, Jessica (William) Burmeister, Kevin Zurawski, and Lauren and Lydia Kohler. Great grandmother to Clarissa and Hunter Kizerian and Sophia and William “Liam” Burmeister. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen Betty (Everett) Reed and is survived by a niece and three nephews.

Jean worked at the Michigan State Normal Office (now known as Eastern Michigan University) in Ypsilanti before having children. Soon after the birth of her first child they moved to Saline and raised their children there. She stayed home with Elise and Glenn until they were older and then she returned to the workforce. She was at Leutheuser’s Restaurant for 15 years, initially as a waitress and later as a hostess. In the early 1970’s her career took her to Hudson’s (Briarwood) in Ann Arbor. She later moved into the customer service department, where she enjoyed working with figures and keeping accounts. In the late 1970’s, she moved on to Manufacturer’s Bank (now Comerica Bank) in downtown Saline. There she enjoyed working as a Retail Service Representative, greeting and assisting customers with their banking needs. After 15 years in banking she officially retired.

After retirement, Jean and Charlie moved to the Irish Hills and built their dream home on Evan’s Lake. They enjoyed hosting family and friends at the lake for many summers, spending their time boating, playing euchre, and “Joker”, one of their favorite card games. Later, to escape the cold Michigan winters they purchased a home in Florida. While in Florida they made many friends and continued to play cards regularly. Jean was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline where she served as Sunday School treasurer and bulletin coordinator.

Family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral service will be on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Pastors Pam and Keith Koebel will be officiating the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. Burial will follow at Franklin Township Cemetery in Tipton, MI. A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Paul United Church of Christ.