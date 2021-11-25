Pittsfield Township Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle

Pittsfield Police are investigating an apparent homicide after a 26-year-old Pittsfield Township man was found shot to death in a white Chevy Malibu early Thanksgiving Day norning.

Police were dispatched to the Arbor Meadows mobile home community, off Michigan Avenue, just east of Carpenter Road, at 6:11 a.m. for a reported shooting. A caller advised the Chevy Malibu crashed into a parked vehicle. When police arrived they found the driver of the vehicle in the car, fatally wounded by gun shots. The deceased is a 26-year-old man from Pittsfield Township

Another victim, the passenger in the vehicle, was found nearby with a gun shot wound that is not believed to be life-threatening. The 30-year-old Ypsilanti Township man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident and asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information or video is asked to call the confidential tip line at 822-4958, the general information line at 822-4911, or police at 994-2911.

Police say evidence points to this incident being between parties known to each other and that there is no specific threat of harm to the public.

Police say there is no evidence that this incident is related to an incident that occurred shortly before 9 a.m., Nov. 24, when Pittsfield Police were dispatched for the 4000 block of Silverleaf Drive (Off of Ellsworth Road, east of Carpenter Road). In this case, someone reported shots were heard, a white SUV was seen fleeing, and a white Chevy Malibu was in the street. Police arrived and found two bullet holes in the Malibu. The bullets apparently disabled the vehicle. The two Ypsilanti Township residents in the Malibu, aged 18 and 20, were not hurt.

Police say it appears the Chevy Malibu pulled in front of the white SUV before someone the SUV fired shots. Once again, police say the evidence points to the parties knowing each other and say there was no specific threat of harm to the public.