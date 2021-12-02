Magdalene Losee, Wife and Mother, Played the Organ at St. Paul's UCC for More Than 60 Years

Magdalene Lillian Losee 82, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 with her family by her side.

Magdalene was born December 8, 1938 to the late Norwin J. Raus Sr. and Hilda M. (Dieterle). Magdalene is survived by her loving husband Jack A. Losee; three children, Jack N. (Holly) Losee, Kent E. Losee, and Mark F. Losee; three grandchildren, Reuben D. Losee, John A. Losee and Christine A. Losee. She is also survived by brother Norwin Raus Jr. and sister Katie Hoey and sister-in-law Judy Raus. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Edward Raus and Frederick Raus; sisters-in-law Jane Raus and Janet Raus and brother-in-law Charley Hoey.

Mag was the organist at St. Paul UCC for over 60 years and gave piano lessons to 40 students at a time. She enjoyed working in the garden, especially with flowers, and also spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline and her faith was important to her, it drove her life.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ with a viewing starting at 9:00 A.M. Revs. Pam and Keith Koebel will be officiating the service. The service will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Masks are encouraged for all attending the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ and envelopes will be available at the church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.