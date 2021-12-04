Tree Lighting Kicks Off Holiday Fun in Saline

A small but jovial crowd gathered at the four corners Tuesday evening to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting, presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Saline.

The tree, from Lodi Farms, was decorated with ornaments made by children at Bemis Farms Preschool.

At the request of Mayor Brian Marl and Interim chamber director Lynn Thomas Perry, Miss Saline Hailey Malinczak flipped the switch to activate the lights on the tree.

When lights blinked on, crowd cheered and applauded. Mayor Marl wished the crowd "merry Christmas and happy holidays" and invited the crowd into Key Bank for cookies, cocoa and carols.

The fun continues Saturday with shopping, caroling, fire pits and children's games in downtown Saline. At 5 p.m., the Friends of Saline Cross Country hold the Merry Mile on Michigan Avenue.

At 5:30 p.m., the 46th Annual Holiday Parade will be held.

Lynn Thomas Perry, interim director of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, addresses the crowd.

Kids place an ornament on the tree.

Bruce Westlake and Linda TerHaar listen to brief remarks at the tree lighting.

Lori Little (chamber), Molly Coy (DTE), Lynn Thomas Perry (chamber), Hailey Malinczak (Miss Saline) and Mayor Brian Marl pose in front of the tree.

The same group as above - plus Main Street Director Holli Andrews. Lynn Thomas Perry said Main Street and the Chamber are working together to improve the community.

Zach Kaster records the proceedings.

Kim (owner of Brewed Awakenings Cafe) and Mike Kaster watch the proceedings.

Lori Little and Miss Saline Hailey Malinczak.

Hailey Malinczak flips the switch to turn on the tree's lights as DTE's Molly Coy watches.

Mayor Brian Marl makes brief remarks

Miss Saline Hailey Malinczak poses for a picture with a young friend

Maggie and Henry Hicks decorate the holiday tree.

A musicians sings carols in the lobby at Key Bank.

Uber volunteer Carol Osterling presents ornaments for children to place on the tree.

Katie and Lyla Spence at the Saline Holiday Tree.