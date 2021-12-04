Tree Lighting Kicks Off Holiday Fun in Saline

A small but jovial crowd gathered at the four corners Tuesday evening to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting, presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Saline.
The tree, from Lodi Farms, was decorated with ornaments made by children at Bemis Farms Preschool.
At the request of Mayor Brian Marl and Interim chamber director Lynn Thomas Perry, Miss Saline Hailey Malinczak flipped the switch to activate the lights on the tree.
When lights blinked on, crowd cheered and applauded. Mayor Marl wished the crowd "merry Christmas and happy holidays" and invited the crowd into Key Bank for cookies, cocoa and carols.
The fun continues Saturday with shopping, caroling, fire pits and children's games in downtown Saline. At 5 p.m., the Friends of Saline Cross Country hold the Merry Mile on Michigan Avenue.
At 5:30 p.m., the 46th Annual Holiday Parade will be held.