TJ Bell scored on a quick drive to the basket and jump shot that fell through the mesh as the buzzer sounded, giving Huron a 41-39 victory over Saline at Saline High School Friday.

Saline fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC Red.

Braden LaRusso scored 10 points to lead the Hornets. Cooper Fairman and Dylan Mesman each scored nine.