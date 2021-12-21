Saline Police Terminate Pursuit of Speeding, Fleeing Motorist

A Saline police officer terminated the pursuit of a feeling motorist who was speeding away at nearly 100 miles per hour Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Police had received complaints about a driver in a Chrysler 200 who was running other motorists off the road west of town.

Officer Andrew Whited located the driver at Michigan Avenue and Austin Road and clocked the car moving at 58 miles per hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone. Whited flashed the emergency lights and began pursuing the driver through the city. North of town, near Pleasant Lake Road, the fleeing motorist was traveling near 100 miles per hour, said Police Chief Jerrod Hart.

For the sake of safety, officer Whited terminated the pursuit.

Police are still working on the case. Hart said the vehicle is owned by a Tecumseh resident and that the vehicle was not reported stolen.