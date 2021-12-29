WEATHER: Warm Up Expected Through New Year's Day
A little bit of snow wreaked havoc on local roads Tuesday but we should be safe from an encore performance over the next few days.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperatures are going to rise over the next four days.
A high of 41 degrees is expected Wednesday and the temperatures should mostly stay above the freezing point until New Year's Day on Saturday, when showers could turn to flurries in the evening as the temperatures begin to drop.