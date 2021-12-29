Coating of Snow Leads to Several Crashes on Saline Area Roads Tuesday

It didn't take much snow to cause slippery conditions on Saline area roads Tuesday.

A little more than an inch of snow fell on the region Tuesday afternoon. By 3:20 p.m., Saline firefighters were being dispatched around the area.

At 3:19 p.m., they were dispatched to Ann Arbor-Saline Road, north of the Textile Road roundabout. A woman in a Saturn Vue lost control of her vehicle, went off the road, crashed into a utility pole, knocked it down and flipped her vehicle.

Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle said the driver of the vehicle declined to be transported to a local hospital. Firefighters closed the busy street between Textile and Blue Grass Lane while they cleaned the mess. A DTE truck also arrived on the scene to service the downed utility pole and line.

Around 4:20 p.m., firefighters and Saline police were spotted at Harris Street and Owen Place for a minor fender bender. Once again, a vehicle slid into a utility pole. Residents reported a power outage and sparking power lines. At the same time, firefighters were dispatched to Platt and Judd Road where a red Chevy vehicle collided with a black Chevy Silverado. No one involved in the crash was transported to the hospital by EMTs.

At 5:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched back to the same area where a vehicle occupied by minors rolled over into a pond. Again, no serious injuries were reported.