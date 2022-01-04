PRESS RELEASE: Additional No-Cost Testing Will Be Available at Former Ypsilanti Wal-Mart

(Press release from the Washtenaw County Health Department)

Due to increased COVID-19 activity and the Omicron variant, Washtenaw and Livingston County Health Departments are working with LynxDx of Ann Arbor to provide additional no-cost COVID-19 community testing. Testing will be available by appointment only and is a contactless PCR test using saliva. Testing is available with or without insurance or symptoms, and there should be no out-of-pocket fees for individuals.

The PCR saliva-based testing is not a rapid antigen test. The testing process consists of collecting a spit sample and does not involve nasal swabbing. Please do not eat or drink for at least 30 minutes before your scheduled appointment. Testing is now available at the following locations:

Former Walmart site at 2515 Ellsworth Rd. Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Daily (including weekends) – 9am-5pm

Legacy Center Sports Complex – 9299 Goble Dr. Brighton, MI 48116 Daily (including weekends) – 9am-5pm



Appointments are required for testing. Visit https://lynxdx.health/register to schedule an appointment. This site will test people of all ages; however, testing children under age 5 is difficult. Frequently asked questions and testing locations are also available on the LynxDx website.

Results are sent to your phone or email, typically within 48 hours. If you haven't received an email with your results within 72 hours or have questions about this site, please email covid19support@lynxdx.com. Please do not contact the Health Department for results from this testing site.

Omicron is more easily transmitted, and everyone is strongly encouraged to use all available, effective strategies to prevent and reduce the spread of illness.

Get vaccinated or boosted if eligible (https://vaccinefinder.org)

Wear a well-fitting face mask around others (a surgical, KN95, or N95 mask is recommended over a cloth mask)

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others

Clean hands frequently

Avoid crowded areas or gatherings

Seek testing if feeling ill, or if you have been exposed

Stay away from others if you are feeling ill, waiting for test results, or have tested positive (www.washtenaw.org/covid19whattodo)

Vaccination remains the best tool for fighting COVID-19. Vaccines are free, effective, and readily available throughout Washtenaw County.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild to severe. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with one or more of these symptoms may have COVID-19 and should stay away from others and seek testing:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To find a location that offers the COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit https://vaccinefinder.org or www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including safety and efficacy information, visit www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus or www.Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. For more information and local updates, please visit www.washtenwaw.org/covid19. For questions, email health@washtenaw.org or call 734-544-6700.