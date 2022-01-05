Jeff Pike Named Assistant Athletic Director, Joe Palka is Interim Athletic Director at Saline High School

The changes keep coming in the Athletic Department at Saline High School.

Jeff Pike has been named assistant athletic director and will assume duties starting next Monday. Pike is a veteran teacher in the district. Last year he taught AP government and politics classes, Russian history and senior capstone.

He's being helped with administrative tasks by Paula Alexis, who is back in the Athletic Department only six weeks after resigning at virtually the same time as Athletic Director Andrew Parrish.

Joe Palka, the assistant principal and football coach at Saline High School, is interim athletic director.

The school district is expected to start interviewing candidates for the athletic director in the near future. There are more than 30 candidates - many of whom are impressive, according to a source.

Anna Britnell, the district's communications director, was interim AD until just before the holiday break.