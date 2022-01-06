Assistant City Manager Mike Green Resigns for Saint Clair Shores Job

Assistant City Manager Mike Greene is leaving the City of Saline for a post in St. Claire Shores.

According to the Macomb Daily, St. Clair Shores City Council unanimously approved Greene's hiring as assistant city manager in late December. The city received more than 100 applications for the position.

Greene has worked for the City of Saline since Dec. 16, 2019. He was hired as assistant manager and Director of Community Development.

For a time, Greene served as interim city manager after the resignation of Todd Campbell. Greene wore many hats for the city as it experienced great change in the city staff ranks.

Greene's resignation from the City of Saline is effective Jan. 5.

Council members Dean Girbach and Kevin Camero-Sulak are expected to serve on a six-person committee to identify a new community development director. The committee, if approved, would also include City Manager Colleen O'Toole, Deputy Clerk Katrina Ritchey, and community members Mitch Rohde and Jill Durnen.