﻿Gary Escott Realized His Dream of Owning a Farm

Gary Escott, of Britton, Mich., was born on March 28, 1956 to Lavern and Eula Escott in Ann Arbor Michigan. On March 20, 1982 he married Jennifer (Burman) and they celebrated 39 years of marriage. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Garth, a brother Jeff his mother in law Ginny Burman, a sister in law Cindy (Bill) Harrison, brother in laws Joe (Teresa) Burman and Jeff (Helen) Burman along with several nieces and nephews. Gary was proceeded in death by his parents along with his brother Warren.

Gary loved going to farm auctions along with buying and selling farm machinery. He would help anyone and was known to spend hours looking for a piece of equipment when someone asked if he knew where one was for sale. Gary would never turn away a stray that showed up, but fed them and offered them a home. Gary’s dream was to own a farm which he and Jenny were able to do together.

