WRESTLING: Saline Takes 2 More Wins

Saline picked up two SEC Red victories in varsity wrestling Wednesday, defeating Dexter, 53-24, and Lincoln, 70-0.

Emme Hicks, Ethan Malinczak, Jaden Malinczak, Brett Thornell, Blake Blackburn, Blake Wilson, Campbell, Thomas and Garrett Beazley went 2-0 for the Hornets.

Against Dexter, Emme Hicks (103 pounds) and Campbell Thomas (171 pounds) won by pin. Thornell won by Tech-Fall. The remainder of Saline's victories came by forfeit.

Hicks' second win came by fall. Ethan Malinczak (125 pounds), Kyle Barbarino (145 pounds), Blake Blackburn (152 pounds) and Garrett Beazley (285 pounds) also won by pin. Blake Wilson and Brett Thornell won by Tech-Fall. The remainder of Saline's wins came by forfeit.