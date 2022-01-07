Saline Area Senior Center Presents a "Souper Bowl" Competition Fundraiser

The Saline Area Senior Center will bring back its annual cook-off competition, but with a little twist.

“New for this year is a Souper Bowl Competition. This will be our 4th competition, they were previously chili cook-offs, so I want to switch it up this year. After not being able to hold our Souper Bowl Competition last year, we are super excited to bring back the competition with a new spin,” said Megan Kenyon, Program Coordinator for the senior center.

Also new this year is a silent auction/raffle.

“We'll have handmade soup bowls up for a silent auction and raffle as well as some for sale," Kenyon said, “Students from Saline Middle School and The Artist League at Saline Community Education, as well as two local ceramic artists, Cathy Harmon and Jenn Lupton will be donating soup bowls."

The Souper Bowl Competition is on Tuesday, February 8, from 11 am-1 pm, at the Saline Area Senior Center, which is attached to the Saline Middle School with its own entrance.

All proceeds (ticket sales, bowls sold or auctioned off, etc.) will help fund programs at the senior center, a 501c3 nonprofit serving senior citizens in the community. This event is sponsored by Brookhaven Manor.

Organizations and restaurants are encouraged by Kenyon to join the Souper Bowl Competition by entering a soup (you can still enter chili under the Hearty Meat category). Competition entry fee is free and businesses and organizations can bring promotional items to display.

“We will mention all restaurants and organizations who are participating and they can bring marketing materials. It's a fun way to try out different soups in the area! Shout-outs will be on our website (salineseniors.org), Facebook page, and a weekly email sent out to members,” Kenyon said.

Guests of all ages are welcome to attend the event and vote for their favorite soup. Public fee for the tasting is $5 per person and individuals will receive a set of tickets for voting. Tickets may be spread out equally or given to just one contestant.

“In the past, we've had the police and fire department come by for lunch as well as school staff (maintenance, community education staff). It's fun to see people in the community come out. We also have many senior center members attend,” said Kenyon, “In 2020 we had 13 competitors, which made for a hearty lunch!”

There will be awards for People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice for Best Hearty Meat Soup and Best Vegan/Vegetarian Soup.

“In previous years Smokehouse 52, former Fire Chief Hoeft, and Police Chief Hart have held the top three spots with their famous chili. Will this year be different since they're competing with soup?” Kenyan asks.

Competitors will wear masks and gloves while serving up their soup.

There will also be extra tables in both of the senior center’s large rooms so attendees can socially distance themselves.

Please contact Megan Kenyon for an application to enter and with any questions at 734.429.9274 or kenyonm@salineschools.org.