Young Saline Bowling Teams Fall to Tecumseh

The young Saline High School bowling team lost to Tecumseh in girls' and boys' competition Monday at Maplewood Lanes in Saline.

The girls played with just four bowlers and lost 29-1.

Anna Cox got Saline's lone point, bowling a 148 to win her matchup in the second match game. Ellie Fordeck bowled a 147 in the second game. Mikayla Lewis rolled a 111 in the first game.

The varsity boys lost 27-3.

Senior Owen Sceiler picked up two points for Saline, winning with a 191 in the first game and 136 in the second game. Brayden Marion bowled a 159 to win a point in the second match and also bowled a 172.

Jeff Pryor bowled 235 and 174, Michael Killbane bowled 213 and 189. Peyton Cundiff bowled 187.

The JV boys lost 25-5. The Hornets picked up four points in the Baker game. Aiden Wilson's 122 picked up Saline's other point. Jameson McFaddin scored a 110 in the second match.

