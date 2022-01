John Hayes hit a three-pointer in overtime to help Saline to a 54-50 win over Skyline in junior varsity boys' basketball at Saline Tuesday.

The teams were tied at 48 after four quarters.

Harrison Rodgers, Joe Fairman and Bradley Levothal each had a point in overtime from the free throw line.

Reed Muir and Rex Schreck each scored nine points for Saline. Joe Fairman and Rodgers each scored seven points