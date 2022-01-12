Saline Board of Education Elects Officers for 2022

The Saline Board of Education elected its officers for 2022 during the organizational meeting held Tuesday evening at the outset of its first meeting of the year.

Jennifer Steben was elected President of the Board for the second consecutive year. Michael McVey returns as Vice President for a second year. The board elected Kandace Jones as Secretary and Brad Gerbe as Treasurer.

The first vote was for the president. Trustee Dennis Valenti nominated Steben. Trustee Susan Estep nominated Michael McVey. Steben won by a 4-3 vote, with votes from Valenti, Gerbe and Jenny Miller. McVey was supported by Jones and Estep.

For Vice President, Steben nominated McVey. Estep nominated herself. McVey won by a 5-2 vote. McVey received support from Miller, Steben, Valenti and Gerbe. Estep was supported by Jones.

The board will have a new secretary. Last year, Estep served as secretary.

Estep nominated Jones. There were no other nominations. Jones received unanimous support in the vote.

Another change comes in the Treasurer's position, which was filled by Valenti when the board created the position last year. Valenti, who announced his resignation from the Board of Education later in the meeting, nominated Gerbe for the job. There were no other nominations. The board voted unanimously to elect Gerbe.

Steben thanked the board members after the meeting for her support and said she was ready to work to help steer the district out of the pandemic.

"I’d like to say thank you for my re-election to Board President. I will continue to work very hard for our students- they are my why," Steben said. "I hope to engage the community in new ways, steadfastly support our staff, and align our agendas to the district’s strategic priorities, while helping to calmly steer us out of this pandemic."