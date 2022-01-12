Saline Waterworks Road Closed Between Alber and Grass Road Thursday

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will close Saline Waterworks Road between Alber Road and Grass Road in Lodi Township to replace a crossroad culvert.

The road will be closed to all through traffic. WCRC will maintain access only for residents and property owners who live, work or own property within the closure limits but no traffic will able to travel over the culvert during replacement.

The road improvement is expected to take approximately one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.