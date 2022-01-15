HOCKEY: Saline Defeats Pinckney, 4-2

Colton Cundiff, Griffin Clark and Mateo Iadipalo each had three points as Saline defeated Pinckney in ice hockey action Thursday at the Ice Cube in Ann Arbor.

Saline improved to 7-3-1 overall.

"Despite Pinckney's record, they are a very good team. They are a very good skating team and get up and down the ice quickly. We knew we would be in for a tough night," coach Kyle Zagata said.

Iadipalo opened the scoring on a shorthanded breakaway. The Hornets and Pirates were tied at 1 after the first period.

Saline went up 3-2 after second-period goals by Clark and Jake Honan. Clark scored the lone third-period goal.

Goalie Drew Helmer earned the win with 24 saves.

"It was a fun game to play in, there was a great atmosphere in the Cube. I'm really proud of the way our group competed. I thought we played a pretty complete game," Zagata said. "We know they have a dangerous offense and did our best to limit their chances. We did a lot of little things right tonight that added up in the end."

Saline visits Chelsea at 7:30 p.m., Saturday.