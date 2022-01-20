Matthew Rock Named to Dean's List at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, TN -- Matthew Rock of Saline qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 50 percent of Belmont's 7,076 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, "Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont University are highly committed to success in their educational endeavors. They have clearly demonstrated a deep investment in their studies and in their future. We are thrilled to celebrate their hard work and know their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to become what we call 'future shapers' at Belmont as they impact the world around them."

